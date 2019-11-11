Barbara Frances Down Rodeffer
Barbara Frances Down Rodeffer, 94, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born in Salisbury, England, on Oct. 28, 1925, and was a daughter of the late Bert and Ellen Maria (Burch) Down, and was raised by her grandmother, Ellen Elizabeth Burch.
Barbara worked as an egg tester in England and at Bridgewater College and retired in the early 1980s. She loved to garden, knitting and crocheting, her dogs, and cooking family meals.
She was a wartime bride when she married her husband, Virgil P. Rodeffer, at the end of WWII on June 13, 1945, and he preceded her in death on May 24, 1986.
She is survived by her children, Nolan Paul Rodeffer Sr. of Rockingham, Mickey Ross Rodeffer and wife, Marsha, of Bridgewater, Minor Olen Rodeffer of Mount Crawford and Ellen Grace Knicely and husband, Mark, of Bridgewater. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 16 great- grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Bert Down, Maurice Down and Douglas Down, and a sister, Ellen Rosland Wrankmore.
Friends may call anytime Tuesday or Wednesday at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.