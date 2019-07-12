Beatrice A. Knopp
Beatrice A. Knopp, 102, passed away July 10, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born in Timberville, Va., on Sept. 16, 1916, to the late John Lewis and Jenny Fitzwater Albrite.
Beatrice worked as a clerk for Rockingham Milling in the China Department. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and working in the yard.
In 1934, she married Leonard Wilson Knopp, who preceded her in death in 2004. She is also preceded in death by her 10 siblings.
She is survived by her son, Leonard Earl “Jack” Knopp of Rogers, Ark.; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, Va., officiated by Pastor Wayne Wright. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kygers.com.
