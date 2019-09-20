Beatrice Lake Gums
Beatrice Lake Gums, 91, of Mount Solon, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Beatrice was born in Mount Solon on Oct. 31, 1927, a daughter of the late Georgia Mae (Stoutamyer) and Jessie James Atwell.
She worked as a cook at Evers Family Restaurant in Mount Crawford, as well as the Village Inn, retiring in 2007. She was a member of Garbers Church of the Brethren in Harrisonburg.
She was united in marriage to David Gums, who preceded her in death.
Beatrice is survived by two daughters, Brenda Ritchie Moore, of Oklahoma, and Norma Jean Gelvin, of Hutchinson, Kansas; brothers, Dingus Atwell and James Atwell; sisters, Icy Ralson and Naomi Wine; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by a daughter, Phyllis Janet Wood, and a son, Jesse Philip David Gums.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, with the Rev. Dan Garber officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
