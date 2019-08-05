Belinda Leigh Kite
Belinda Leigh Kite, 59, of McGaheysville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Belinda was born in Cheverly, Md., on April 30, 1960, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Marie (Winters) Jones and Delbert O’Dell Jones Sr.
She worked as a CNA for many years.
Belinda was united in marriage to Joe Lee Kite Sr. in 1973, who survives.
Belinda is also survived by a daughter, Tina Kite, of Grottoes; three sons, Joseph Lee Kite Jr. and wife, Holly, of McGaheysville, Brant Kite and fianceé, Amber, of McGaheysville, and Jarred Kite (Patches) and wife, Malinda, of Grottoes; three sisters, Elizabeth Scheeler, of Timberville, Virginia Hutchenson, of New Market, and Carol Hartman, of Mount Solon; nine grandchildren, Megan (Agnus), Jonathan, Jamie, Colten, Anelise, Ayden, Alexis, Jaimee, Renoah; and one great-grandchild, Alice. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Delbert O’Dell Jones Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Grottoes with David Kite officiating.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
