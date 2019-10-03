Benjamin Dow Wilkins
Benjamin Dow Wilkins, 65, of Strasburg, Va., died Oct. 1, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center. He was born Sept. 1, 1954, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of the late Otis Dow and Cleta “Tolly” Arlene Foltz Wilkins Fawley; and a stepson of the late Lawson Fawley.
Ben was a medic for the U.S. Army. He was a disabled Army veteran. He attended Apostolic Lighthouse Tabernacle in New Market.
Surviving are six brothers, Sam Wilkins (Kim), Tom Wilkins (Kathy), James Fawley (Shelby), David Fawley, Stephen Lewis (Brenda), Kenny Fawley (Brenda); three sisters, Debra Crawford (Rick), Pam Smith (Jeff), Anita Cave (Peanut); a number of nieces and nephews; special friends, Cindy and Burt Stewart, David.
Pastor Charles Clinedinst will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Friday at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mathias, W.Va. Friends may call or visit anytime Thursday (today) at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to We All Are One Ministry Inc., 924 Seldon Drive, Strasburg, VA 22657.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.