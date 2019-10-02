Benjamin Fielding Rolston
Benjamin Fielding Rolston of Kingsport, Tenn., went to be with his heavenly father on Sept. 29, 2019, from a heart attack while vacationing in Kiawah, S.C. Fielding was a devoted husband who is survived by his wife, Joyce, of 56 years. He was a loving father and grandfather survived by his son, Clay, and wife, Luanna, of Johnson City, Tenn.; daughter, Tina Karst and husband, Darin, of Kingsport, Tenn.; and six grandchildren, Ben Rolston, Eddie Karst, Marley Rolston, Elizabeth Karst, Lily Rolston, and William Karst.
He is also survived by his brother, Reuel, and wife, Donna Rolston; sister in-law, Leona Raines; and sister-in-law, Debbie and husband, EG Souder; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Fulk, and mother, Lelia Yancey Rolston, and brother-in-law, Jack Raines.
Fielding was a faithful member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport, Tenn., was part of the Teammates Sunday School Class, and served in many leadership roles.
Fielding was born in 1941 in Harrisonburg, Va. He attended and graduated from Montevideo HS in 1951. In 1964 he graduated with his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Virginia Tech. After graduation, he joined Tennessee Eastman as an industrial engineer. Not long after starting at Eastman, he also had to fulfill his military obligation, which he did as an ROTC commissioned officer at the Pentagon. During this time, he also earned his master’s degree in public administration from American University.
After returning to Eastman Chemical in Kingsport, Tenn., he held a series of positions with increasing amounts of responsibility and exposure to many aspects of Eastman’s business operations. Rolston was instrumental in Eastman’s efforts to recruit and hire significant numbers of industrial engineers to help improve business processes, quality, and customer service. As a result of these efforts, Eastman Chemical was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 1993, a highly prestigious and coveted performance excellence award.
Fielding went on to serve as vice president of Supply and Distribution and vice president for Human Resources, Health, Safety, and Environment. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company in 2003 with more than 38 years of service.
His professional achievements have been recognized by Virginia Tech, including induction into the ISE Academy of Distinguished Alumni in 1993, 2018 and induction into the College of Engineering Academy of Excellence in 2008. His achievements have also received national recognition; he was awarded the Outstanding Achievement in Management Award from the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers in 2001. Rolston has provided significant service to his community as well. Since 1998, he has chaired the board of the Eastman Credit Union. He has also chaired the Tennessee State Board of Education, the Emory and Henry College Board of Trustees, Wellmont Health System, and Barter Theatre. He has also served on the National Assessment Governing Board.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at First Broad Street United Methodist Church with Dr. Wm. Randall Frye and the Rev. Jack Weikel officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service. A private inurnment will take place at the church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in his memory to one of the following, First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660, Emory & Henry College, ehc.edu/giving, Ballad Health Foundation, ballahealth.org/foundation, or Virginia Tech IE Rolston scholarship program, ise.vt.edu/about/giving.html.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.