Benny Leo Good
Benny Leo Good, 79, of Elkton, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was born Oct. 4, 1939, in Page County and was a son of the late Robert William Good Sr. and Lorene Gladys (Comer) Good.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert William Good.
Benny retired from Merck after 33 years of service and was employed by Atlantic Research Company for over 10 years. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Shenandoah.
Benny had a profound love of the outdoors; he enjoyed canoeing and fishing the Shenandoah River and took great pleasure in landscaping and gardening. He was an avid golfer and birdwatcher but most of all loved spending time with his family.
On March 23, 1961, he married Joyce May Dorraugh Good, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Gina Elizabeth Sams, of Harrisonburg; son, Christopher Alan Good, of Richmond; brothers, Kenneth Wayne Good, of Elkton, and Kayron Gene Good, of Shenandoah; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A reception of family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Funeral services will be private.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
