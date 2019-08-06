Bernard Lee Bolt
Bernard Lee (Bunny) Bolt, 80, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at his home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Bernard was born Nov. 14, 1938, in Botetourt County, son of the late Kennard Cummings Bolt and the late Marie Daisy (Cockerille) Bolt.
He was a 1957 graduate of Brentsville District High School in Nokesville. In 1962, Bernard earned a B.S. in Agricultural Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute.
Bernard proudly began serving his country during his final semester at VPI when he joined the United States Naval Air Reserve. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as an officer in the United States Navy and served a time on active duty. His military service spanned 25 years and included time in the Naval Air and in the Seabees Construction Battalion. In 1987, he retired as a Commander in the United States Naval Reserve.
With college complete, while still fulfilling his military obligations, Bernard returned to Bristow, Va., his family home, to begin what would be a lifelong career in residential building and land development. At the same time, he met the love of his life, Mary Sandra Gossom. They married on June 28, 1964, and set out together on what would be an extraordinary journey. They remained in the Northern Virginia area until 1981 when the family, now complete with daughters, Amanda and Jennifer, relocated to Harrisonburg.
Bernard enjoyed hunting, fishing and antique cars. His love of nature, especially trees, led him to purchase land in a local national forest, where he built a structure that is lovingly referred to as Camp Bolt and the Woodcutter’s Shed. There he enjoyed the sights and sounds of nature from his footbridge and always welcomed fellowship with friends and family.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Mary Sandra Bolt; two daughters, Amanda Bolt, of Harrisonburg, and Jennifer Cook and her husband, Shannon, of Manakin Sabot; three grandchildren, Eliza Burtner, Logan Cook and Austin Cook; two sisters, Mildred Lowman, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Jeanne Wright and husband, Charles J., of Bridgewater. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, William “Billy” Bolt.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Kyger Funeral Home, Harrisonburg with Pastor David Wade officiating. Following the service, the family will receive friends at their home in Harrisonburg. Burial, with military honors, will be 4:30 p.m. Friday at Middleburg Memorial Cemetery, Middleburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Sarcoma Foundation of America, P.O. Box 98160, Washington, DC 20090-8160 www.curesarcoma.org/bernard-bolt/. To donate by phone, (301) 253-8687 x 2.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.