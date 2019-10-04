Betty Ann Herring
Betty Ann Herring, 66, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at her home. She was born May 27, 1953, in Culpeper County, Va., and was a daughter of the late Ashby and Margaret Jenkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donnie Jenkins.
Betty enjoyed dancing and going to the beach. She was employed for E.A. Breeden for over 20 years.
On Feb. 14, 1977, she married Ernest Edward “Ernie” Herring, who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Ernie Herring and wife, Larissa, Carolyn Meadows and husband, C.P., and Barry Herring, all of Elkton; siblings, Junior Jenkins and wife, Louise, of Elkton, Dorothy Settle and husband, Richard, of Manassas, Va., Mary Kling of Luray, Alice Jenkins and husband, Earl, of Luray, Bobby Jenkins and wife, Amy, of Browntown, Va., Brenda Dovel and husband, Oral, of Ruckersville and Connie Bly and husband, Leon, of Stephenson, Va.; grandchildren, Valerie Jenkins, Dakota Herring, Vanessa Meadows, Makenzie Herring, Madison Herring, Casey Meadows and Kayden Gibson; great-grandchildren, Willow Knight, Kaydence Shifflett, Easton Shifflett and Carson Bruce; a great-grandchild on the way; her best friends, Kay Lam and husband, Hop, and Maynard Dofflemyer and wife, Peggy, all of Elkton; special friend that was like a daughter, Natasha Meadows and husband, Andy, of Elkton; special great-niece and caregiver, Angie Jenkins and husband, Chuck; special nephews, Joe and Ray Jenkins, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Pastor Danny Herring and Pastor Corey Herod will conduct the funeral service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kyger Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
