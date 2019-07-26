Betty Bowman Winegard
Betty Bowman Winegard, 81, of Grottoes, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Memory Lane Assisted Living in Woodstock. Betty was born in Port Republic on March 9, 1938, a daughter of the late John Harry and Kathleen (Groah) Bowman.
She worked at General Electric for 24 Years, Genicom Corp. for six years, and retired from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. She had also worked as a realtor in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area. She was a member of Port Republic United Methodist Church. She graduated from Montevideo High School, Class of 1956, and attended Dunsmore Business College and then received an Honor Graduate of Business from The National Association and Council of Business.
She was united in marriage on July 23, 1960, to Claude Winegard, who survives.
Betty is also survived by a daughter, Robin Winegard; son, Roger Winegard and wife, Mary Anne, of Singers Glen; brothers, Joe Bowman and wife, Jean, of Port Republic and William “Billy” Bowman and wife, Vera, of Penn Laird; grandchildren, William Earl Miller, Lauryn Rachel Winegard, Jillian Nicole Winegard and Madison Kline; and three sisters-in-law, Peggy Grainger Bowman, Bobbie Jean (Barbara) Showalter Bowman and Patricia (Pat) Thompson Bowman.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by four brothers, Johnny Benton Bowman, Robert Lynn Bowman, George Harry Bowman and Galen Groah Bowman.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
A memorial service will be conducted at noon Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Port Republic United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jim Joyner officiating. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Fire Department, P.O. Box 67, Grottoes, VA 24441 and/or Grottoes Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.