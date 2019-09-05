Betty Dyche Lough Gorin
Betty Dyche Lough Gorin died at her home in Rancho Mirage, Calif., on June 4, 2019, at the age of 89.
Betty is survived by her husband, Norman Gorin, of Rancho Mirage, Calif.; two children, Elizabeth Lough Allen, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Jeffrey Nash, of New York, N.Y; her brother, Gordon Kay Lough, of Pensacola, Fla.; one grandson, David A. Nash, of New York, N.Y.; two nieces, Kitt Lough, of New Orleans, La., and Linda Lough Rees of Nashville, Tenn.; as well as numerous cousins.
Betty Dyche Lough was born on April 13, 1930, in Elkton, Va., to Mildred Jones Dyche and Gordon Kiser Lough. She graduated from Elkton High School in 1947 and then attended Southern Seminary Junior College for two years. Her first marriage to William Nash, produced one son, Jeffrey, and ended in divorce in 1957. After moving to Washington, D.C., Betty began working for Congressman Howard Robinson as his executive secretary. During this time, she met her future husband of 56 years, Norman Gorin of CBS News. They were married in December 1962 and moved to New York, N.Y. They had one daughter, Elizabeth, who was born in 1964. After 10 years in Manhattan, the family moved to Pound Ridge, N.Y., in Westchester County and then to South Salem, N.Y. When Norman retired in 1997, after a long career as a director/producer for CBS’s 60 Minutes, they moved to Jupiter, Fla., and finally to Rancho Mirage, Calif.
Friends and family remember Betty as someone who brought great passion and energy to everything she did. She loved to cook, decorate, garden and entertain. She loved to read, sing jazz, listen to music and dance. She was generous to her friends and loving to her family.
A memorial is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. The Rev. Adam Snow of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Elkton will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Betty’s life.
