Betty Jane Nesselrodt Lee
Betty Jane Nesselrodt Lee, 71, of Timberville, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born in Ft. Seybert, W.Va., on Dec. 17, 1947, and was a daughter of the late Lester and Viola (Shreve) Nesselrodt.
Betty retired from Walmart in Harrisonburg in 2018, after 18 years of service. She graduated from Northwestern High School, class of 1965.
She is survived by two daughters, Cherie Buzzard and husband, Wannie, of Timberville and Bonnie Hensley and husband, Mark, of Shenandoah; two sisters, Mary Nesselrodt of Timberville, and Barbara Eberly and husband, Dwight, of Bridgewater; two brothers, Orville Nesselrodt and wife, Liz, of Timberville, and David Nesselrodt and wife, Mary, of Churchville. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Charles Wells, Karis Hubbard, Mark Hensley, Cassie Hensley, and Justin Hensley, and four great-grandchildren, Colton Wells, Liam Wells, Kingsley Lopez, and Amelia Wells, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Margurita Knox, and a brother, Robert Nesselrodt.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
