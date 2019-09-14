Betty ‘Jean’ Whisler
Betty “Jean” Whisler, 68, of Harrisonburg, passed away in her home on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
She is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Steve Elyard; a niece, Shannon Updike; two great-nephews, Gage Rippel and Joshua Updike and a great-niece, Kallie McDonald.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Virginia Baker Whisler, and a nephew, Wayne Rippel.
Jean was born May 16, 1951, in Winchester. She graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1969. In 1967, at the age of 16, she started working at Rockingham Memorial Hospital in the Microbiology Lab, where she worked until her retirement in 2016.
Jean had a passion and a talent for photography, which once earned her a first-place prize in a photography contest. Jean loved to travel, especially to the beach, and especially with friends. Her favorite time of the day was the morning, which she would enjoy each day on her back deck, drinking coffee and watching the birds. Jean’s heart, smile and famous broccoli cheese dip will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved her.
Pastor James Kite will officiate a memorial service 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment will be private at Lacey Spring Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.