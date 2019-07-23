Betty Jo Acker
Betty Jo Acker, 63, of New Market, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her residence. Mrs. Acker was born July 23, 1955, in Arlington County, Va., and was a daughter of the late David Joseph and Hilda Brooke (Buckley) Walker.
After graduating from Madison College with a Bachelor’s in Early Childhood Education, Betty Jo taught school for 34 years prior to her retirement. She was a skilled and loving teacher who devoted her career to helping mold the young minds of the children she taught. In addition, she loved to volunteer her time with Life2us Ministries and New Beginnings Church. Betty Jo possessed strong Christian faith and conviction.
On June 25, 1983, she married Joseph Edward Acker, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Betty Jo is survived by a daughter, Katy Eller and husband, Stephen, of Williamsburg; a son, Michael Acker, of New Market; siblings, Susan Baker and husband, Don, Marilyn Kidwell and husband, Garnic, and Jim Walker and wife, Ruth; and two grandchildren, Elise Eller and Beckett Eller.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home with Pastor Ed Heatwole officiating. A private family burial will be held prior to the service.
There will be no formal visitation at the funeral home. However, those desiring may visit the funeral home on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty Jo’s honor to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, Life2us Ministries, 8735 Union Springs Road, Dayton, VA 22821 or New Beginnings Church, 101 Pike Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.