Betty Jo Moyers Glick
Betty Jo (Moyers) Glick, 84, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born in Harrisonburg on Oct. 22, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Howard Bowman and Elsie Gray (Reid) Moyers.
Betty Jo had worked at Metro Pants Co. and retired from food service at Bridgewater College. She was a lifetime member of Montezuma Church of the Brethren and was active in the Dorcas Circle.
She was united in marriage on Aug. 1, 1954, to Jimmie Franklin Glick.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her daughter, Cynthia Glick McNett and husband, Ken, of Bridgewater; two sons, David Franklin Glick of Dayton and Steven Bowman Glick of Wardensville, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Allison McNett Davis and husband, Johnny, of Mechanicsville, Va., Austin Reid McNett and wife, Nikita, of Crimora, Hannah Patricia Glick and fiance’, Chris, of Lexington and Aaron Jackson Glick and wife, Alexa, of Clarksville, Tenn.; and four great-grandchildren, Ainsley Blair Davis, Sutton Oliver Davis, Atlee Reid McNett and Arlie Lewis McNett.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth Lee “Kenny” Moyers and Charles Moyers.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Montezuma Church of the Brethren with Pastor David R. Miller and Pastor Gabriel Dodd officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Montezuma Church of the Brethren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montezuma Church of the Brethren, Flower Fund, 4937 Ottobine Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
