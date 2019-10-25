Betty L. Bowman
Betty Louise Bowman, 88, a resident of Fredericksburg, passed away Oct. 24, 2019, at her home. Ms. Bowman was born Dec. 18, 1930, in D.C., and was the daughter of the late George Vernon and Louella Virginia Obaugh Bowman.
She worked for the Bell Atlantic Phone Company as a phone operator.
She is survived by her best friend and caregiver, James Smeader of Fredericksburg; and cousins, Jack Bowman and family, Eldon Bowman and family; dear friends, the Weick family, Vanessa Dubberly and family, Violet Guaizr, Mary Ann Burkett and family, Terry and Drew Hines, Tommy Baker, Curtis Honey and family, and Heather and family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded and death by her brother, James Martin Bowman.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Jacob’s (Spader’s) Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Breast Cancer Society, P.O. Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.