Betty Lee Lawson
Betty Lee Lawson, 79, a resident of Stanley, Va., and formerly of Shenandoah, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at her residence.
A daughter of the late Ray and Frances Good Shenk, she was born on June 30, 1940, in Page County, Va. Betty was a lifelong resident of the Shenandoah area and retired from Wrangler/Bluebell Manufacturing after 25 years. She dearly loved her family, children and grandchildren.
On July 15, 1966, she married Elmer C. (JR) Lawson Jr., who preceded her in death on May 22, 2008.
Surviving are a son, Timmy Shenk and wife, Robin, of Elkton; two daughters, Tracey Kendig and husband, Ted, of Shenandoah, and Tammy Good and husband, Eddie, of Stanley; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Allen “Butch” Shenk, of Maryland, and Robert Shenk, of Shenandoah. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Shenk.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the funeral home with the Rev. Jimmy Kite officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
