Betty Lou Lam
Betty Lou Lam, 91, a resident of Glen Allen, Va., and formerly of Shenandoah, died Sept. 23, 2019. She had not enjoyed good health for the past several years.
A daughter of the late Charles Judd Sr. and Eula Maude Snyder Judd, she was born on Sept. 7, 1928, in Shenandoah. She graduated from Shenandoah High School and worked at Blue Bell Inc. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.
Betty married Cecil Michael Lam, who preceded her in death on Sept. 19, 1980. Surviving are a son, Donald Lam and his wife, Sheryl, of Glen Allen, Va.; granddaughter, Michelle “Adrian” Medina, of Raleigh, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Kohl and Quinn Medina; sister, Lois and her husband, Doug Hughes, of Shenandoah; and two brothers, David Judd, of Shenandoah, and Paul Judd and his wife, Beula, of Elkton.
In addition to her mother, father and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters and brothers, Mattie Judd, Nellie Comer, Rena McDaniel, Catherine Deavers, John Judd and Charles Judd Jr.
A service will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Pastor Jonathan Lamb officiating.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements. There will be no viewing.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
