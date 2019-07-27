Betty S. Booton Grubbs
Betty S. Booton Grubbs died peacefully at Page Memorial Hospital on July 25, 2019, as a result of a serious stroke. Betty was born in Luray on May 3, 1927, and was the daughter of Dr. Manuel Sherry and Beatrice Henry Sherry. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Edwin K. Booton and Dr. Ray H. Grubbs. She was the last remaining member of her immediate family.
Betty was a talented singer and performer, a beloved teacher and a devoted friend to many. A graduate of Luray High School and Madison College, Betty often said she got her real education at her first job working in Lynn Lucas’ law practice in Luray. She was proud to work in the executive offices of the Luray Caverns Corporation before embarking on her teaching career. Betty held positions in Harrisonburg City Schools and several schools in Page County, but always said her best days in the classroom were spent at Stanley School where she taught second grade and later high school business classes. She loved “her children” and was always happy when they called or dropped by to visit.
Betty used her musical ability to enrich the lives of the community through public performances, musical fundraising and providing entertainment at venues large and small. She had the ability to command the stage and loved to bring old favorites to life for new audiences. Over the years, she was an active participant in many community organizations including Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Luray Garden Club, Episcopal Church Women, the Democratic Party, Christ Episcopal Church’s Heavenly Fibers and the Blue Ridge Heritage Project. In addition to singing and knitting, she loved to entertain and host parties, luncheons and dinners in her home.
At Betty’s request, a graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, Betty can be best honored by memorial gifts to the Page County Educational Foundation’s Community Lunch Fund, 735 W. Main St., Luray, or to the Kibler Library, Main Street in Stanley.
