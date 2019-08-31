Betty Virginia Funkhouser
Betty Virginia Funkhouser, 62, of Timberville, passed away Aug. 29, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
She was born Dec.25, 1956 in Maryland, and was the daughter of the late Claude A. and Merlin L. Whitmer Lucas.
Betty worked at Pleasant View Homes. She was a member of Woods Chapel in New Market.
On Dec. 15, 2012 she married Robert Funkhouser, who survives.
Also surviving are two step-children, Codi Funkhouser and Tiffany Funkhouser both of Timberville; one granddaughter, Ryleigh Driscoll.
Rev. Glen Turner will conduct a memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7th at Woods Chapel. The body was cremated.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
