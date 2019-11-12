Beverly Gene Smith
Beverly Gene Smith, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Sunnyside Health Care. She was married to John A. Smith, her husband for 50 years, who survives. The family, along with many friends, has lost a wonderful wife, mother, and compassionate human being.
Bev was born in Fort Monroe, Va., on Feb. 11, 1947, the daughter of the late William Wilson and Genevieve Hogewood.
She graduated from Bladensburg High School and then attended the Washington School for Secretaries in Washington, D.C. She went on to serve as an executive secretary on Capitol Hill before working in a similar capacity for the World Wildlife Fund.
Bev will always be remembered for her generous and kind spirit as well as her loving devotion to her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and possessed a passion for the arts and love of animals.
Those who will miss Bev the most include her husband; her two children, Michael Christopher and wife, Lanette, and Melissa Anne; brother, William Hogewood; sister-in-law, Mary Smith; five grandchildren, Zachary, Isaiah, Laurel, Peter and Annemarie, and her dog, Brandy.
The family will receive friends at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, Va., on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be the following day, Saturday, Nov. 16, at 12:30 p.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Route 11, North Valley Pike, Harrisonburg.
A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Meredith Chapel at Sunnyside.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bev’s memory may be made to either your local ASPCA or Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
