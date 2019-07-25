Brantley Alan Rigney and
Rylynn Grace Rigney
Brantley Alan Rigney passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Rylynn Grace Rigney passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Brantley and Rylynn were born on July 19, 2019, in Fauquier County and were the infant children of Jordan Rigney and Amber Price.
In addition to their parents, they are survived by their paternal grandparents, Jeff and Sharion Rigney, of Warrenton; maternal grandparents, Jason and Brenda Price, of Elkton; paternal great-grandmothers, Mildred Rigney, of Bridgewater, and Frances Hough, of Purcellville; maternal great-grandparents, Allen and Lucille Shifflett, of Elkton; and uncles, Todd Price and his fiancée, Jessi Brown, of Elkton, Josh Rigney, of Warrenton, and Willy Holgate, of Norfolk.
The family held a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Christian’s Purpose, P.O. Box 582, Palmyra, VA 22963.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
