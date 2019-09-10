Brenda Faye Whetzel entered into eternal life Saturday morning, Sept. 7, 2019. Born Jan. 17, 1958, to Paul and Mary Miller Whetzel in Bergton, Va., she lived her entire life at the home place in Fulks Run.
Predeceased by her parents, Brenda is survived by her brother, Dennis Whetzel, of Keezletown; her twin sister, Linda Miller (John) of Fulks Run; a special niece, Bethany Miller; and a very special great-nephew, Brantley Knicely, of Singers Glen; along with numerous cousins and friends.
Brenda was dedicated to her family and friends, and well known to be a great cook and baker, along with her sister, Linda. She was a 1976 graduate of Broadway High School. She and Linda shared a great compassion and love for animals. Brenda was previously employed at H.D. Lee, Sancar, Red Front Supermarket, and owned and operated a Touch of Class Bakery in Broadway with Linda.
At Brenda’s request, there will be no formal services and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Brenda’s name to a charity of choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
