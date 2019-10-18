Brenda Sue Dove, 61, of Broadway, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born May 23, 1958, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of Matthew Blaine Dove of Broadway and the late Dorothy R. Smith Dove.
Brenda was a graphic designer at Branner Printing. She was a member of Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run.
Surviving in addition to her father, are two brothers, Dennis Keith Dove and Daryl Kim "Chip" Dove, both of Broadway; boyfriend, Jerry Fulk of Fulks Run; stepmother, Phyllis J. Dove of Broadway, and stepbrothers, Ralph Reedy and Floyd Reedy, Jr.
Pastor Eric Wetzel, Lane Turner, and Jerry Shiflet will conduct a funeral service 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The casket will be closed at the church.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
