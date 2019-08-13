Bryon W. Lee
Bryon William Lee, 59, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home. Mr. Lee was born April 13, 1960, in Harrisonburg, Va., son of the late Robert Edward Lee and Serena Margaret Walters Lee.
Surviving are a daughter, Kara Lee, of Leesburg, Va.; sisters, Daryn Lee Locke, of Gore, Va., and Lori Lee Gregory, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; nieces, Brenne Gregory, of Glasgow, Scotland, and Gillian Gregory, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; and nephews, Jordan Chu, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Christian Chu, of Sterling, Va.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Riverview Cemetery, Strasburg, Va.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.