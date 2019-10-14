C. Wayne Good, age 71, of Shenandoah, entered into Glory on Oct. 11, 2019, at home. The son of the late Charles Edward and Myrtle Bernice Leigh Good, he was born in Rockingham County on Dec. 4, 1947.
Wayne was a United States Marine Corps veteran with eight years of active duty. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam, seeing combat during the Tet Offensive and the siege of Khe Sanh. He received a degree from Blue Ridge Community College and retired from General Electric in Charlottesville. His favorite pastimes were watching his grandchildren excel, reading history and the Bible and going to Myrtle Beach. His grandchildren were the light of his life. Wayne loved riding his motorcycle and frequently rode to work as long as the temperature exceeded 30 degrees. He was actively involved in ministry and enjoyed talking about Jesus.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 41 years, Judy Meadows Good; son, Jonathan “Jonny” Good and wife, Karen, of McGaheysville and grandchildren, Jonathan Tyler Good, Colton Wayne Good and Hannah Grace Good.
He had two siblings, Glenda Jean “Gigi” Good-Hall of Grottoes, who survives, and Teresa Elaine “Laney” Stroupe, who preceded him in death.
A service of celebration and remembrance will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
