Carl Elwood Whetzel
Carl Elwood Whetzel, 88, of Fulks Run, Va., died July 31, 2019, at his residence. He was born July 6, 1931, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Arthur J. and Blanche V. Hollinger Whetzel.
Carl worked at Wampler Foods before retiring. He attended Hebron Mennonite Church in Fulks Run and enjoyed playing music on the guitar and french harp.
On Jan. 17, 1951, he married the former Pauline Miller, who survives. Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
His son, Donald J. Whetzel, and seven siblings preceded him in death.
Pastor Scott Cranell will conduct a funeral service 1 p.m. Monday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Burial at Mountain Grove Cemetery will be private.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Grandle Funeral Home. His body will be ready for viewing after 10 a.m. Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
