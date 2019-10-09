Carl George Krieger Weaver
Carl George Krieger Weaver, 81, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Hopewell, Va., on April 21, 1938, and was the son of the late Frank Curtis and Adelia (Krieger) Weaver.
Carl was a finance professor at James Madison University. Prior to his retirement in 1998, he served as the director of the MBA program at JMU. He graduated from Washington and Lee University, VCU and received his PhD from Florida State. After retiring from JMU, he studied ranching and worked with Hereford cattle on his farm in Rockingham County.
Carl is survived by his wife, Agnes (Massie) Weaver, of Bridgewater; two children, Kathryn Weaver Marks and husband, Kyle Marks, of Linville, and Craig Weaver and wife, Jill Dunlap Weaver, of Puerto Morelos, Mexico; three grandchildren, Bridget White, Isabella White, and Sam Weick, and a great-grandson, John Weick.
All services will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.