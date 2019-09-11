Carl Joseph Kalwaitis, 92, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Kalwaitis was born Dec. 2, 1926, in New Jersey, and was the son of late Joseph and Mary Aidukonis Kalwaitis.
Carl was a member of the Army Air Corps and served in WWII. He was based in Italy and was honorably discharged in 1946. He was a New Jersey State Trooper for 29 years and was president of the Rotary Club in Beverly, N.J.
On Nov. 11, 1950, he married Doris Jacobson Kalwaitis, who survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Carla Kalwaitis-Halton and husband, Tony Halton, and Karen Buchanan and husband, Robert, as well as four grandchildren.
All services will be private.
Condolences can be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.