Carlton ‘Ray’ Herring
Carlton “Ray” Herring, 59, of Port Republic, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Herring was born Sept. 5, 1960, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late James Walter Sr. and Louise Hammer Herring. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Monica Louise Herring, and an infant son, Carlton Ray Herring Jr.
Ray was a graduate of Elkton High School and was employed as a welder and fabricator with Cave Hill in McGaheysville. He loved fishing, hunting and enjoyed the mountains. While not in the mountains, he enjoyed growing flowers and his vegetable garden.
He is survived by a son, Jesse Ray Herring; daughter, Sherrie Shockey; grandsons, Austin Ray Herring and Mason Lee Herring; brother, James Walter “Jim” Herring Jr. and wife, Lori; and sisters, Rebecca Elaine Dorman and Sarah Susie Price and husband, Kenny.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
