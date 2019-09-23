Carol E. Kagey
Carol Elizabeth Kagey, 76, of New Market, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center. She was born Jan. 7, 1943, in Ohio, and was a daughter of the late Russell Edwin and Bernice Marie Fogarty Kuchenbrod.
Carol was a woman of all trades, but her last employment was as a secretary for Streett Trucking near New Market.
She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles of New Market and the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg. Carol and her husband were inducted into the Stonewall Jackson Hall of Fame for their community service.
On July 31, 1961, she married Bobby Kagey, who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, John Kagey and wife, Tami, of Lake Frederick, and Stephen Kagey and spouse, Osmaro, of Woodbridge; two daughters, Barbara Dobbins of Dumfries, and Mary Clanahan and husband, Kelly, of Edinburg; two sisters, Mary Jo Stewart, of Stow, Ohio, and Karen Boisjolie of Crestview, Fla.; a brother, Jack Kuchenbrod of Granda Hill, Calif.; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two sisters, Paula Kuchenbrod and Patricia Pickel and two brothers, Gerald Kuchenbrod and Richard Wooton.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wood’s Chapel Independent Bible Church, 58 Splinter Lane, New Market and where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday. Pastor Glen Turner and Father Silvio Kaberia will officiate. Interment will be in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery in New Market.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Virginia Chapter, 7202 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 102, Richmond, VA 23226.
