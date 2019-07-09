Carol Marie High
Carol Marie High, 76, of Linville, Va., died July 8, 2019, at her residence. She was born Nov. 6, 1942, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Owen and Beulah Smith Roadcap.
Carol was a USDA inspector for Cargill. She was a member of Cherry Grove United Methodist Church and a member of the Recycled Teenagers in Linville.
Her husband, William B. High, preceded her in death.
Surviving are one daughter, Beverly Hinkle and husband, Kevin, of Timberville; three sons, Gary High and wife, Doris, of Broadway, Ken High and wife, Michelle, of Linville, and Randy High and wife, Vickie, of Timberville; grandchildren, Veronica Hinkle, Ian Hinkle and wife, Alyssa, Junell Emrich, Christine Conard and husband, Aaron, Michael Keller, Selena High, Malia High, Zachary High, Bane High and Alexis High; one great-grandchild and one on the way; and three sisters, Sylvia Dovel, Kathy Cunningham and Juanita Ritchie.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Linda Dennison, Ruby Crafton, Howard Roadcap, Michael Roadcap and Roger Roadcap.
At Carol’s wishes, her body was cremated. There will be no services.
A special thanks to Carol’s hospice nurse, Emily Ryan, and those who carried Carol through her final journey, her nieces, Lindell Crafton Willingham and Angie Dove, and her sister, Sylvia Dovel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Singers Glen Rescue Squad, 9405 Singers Glen Road, Singers Glen, VA 22850, Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or Sentara RMH Hospice, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
