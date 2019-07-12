Carol Wilkins Judy
Carol Wilkins Judy, 83, of Harrisonburg, Va., died July 10, 2019, at her residence. She was born June 9, 1936, in Mathias, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Virgil Guy and Bessie Whetzel Wilkins.
She worked in food services at James Madison University. She was a member of Mount View Church of the Brethren in Mathias, W.Va.
Surviving are two brothers, David Earl Wilkins, of Mathias, and Virgil Wilkins, of Hundred, W.Va.; a sister, Julia Martin of Lexington, Ky.; and four nieces.
She was preceded in death by a brother and a nephew.
Pastors Olin Bailey and Landis Dove will conduct a graveside service Saturday at 10 a.m. at Mount View Cemetery in Mathias.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount View Church of the Brethren, c/o Barry Wilkins, 3015 Middle Cove Road, Mathias, WV 26812.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
