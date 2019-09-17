Carolyn Black Gooden
Carolyn Black Gooden, 91, of Elkton, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at White Birch Assisted Living in Bridgewater. Mrs. Gooden was born Oct. 20, 1927, in Elkton, and was the daughter of the late Joseph Calvin and Hilda Leap Black.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Jane Bradley. On Oct. 14, 1950, she married Bobby Wakefield Gooden, who preceded her in death on March 20, 2015.
She is survived by sons, Bobby Wakefield “Wake” Gooden II and his wife, Debra Whitlock Gooden, and Joseph Marvin Gooden and his wife, Lisa Buracker Gooden; grandchildren, Jodi Gooden, Kristen Hydrick and husband, Allen, Joshua Gooden, Joseph Gooden and Jaclyn Gooden; great-grandchildren, Tanner Breeden, Benjamin Hydrick and Emma Hydrick; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was known as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Carolyn graduated from Elkton High School and then attended Mary Washington College. She served in various civic organizations to include the Elkton United Methodist Women, Amanda Kite Circle, charter member of the Blue Ridge Garden Club of Elkton, volunteer for the Elkton Community Library, and was active in the Elkton Diamond Jubilee. She was a member of Elkton United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends at the Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton on Friday, Sept. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Elkton United Methodist Church at 205 Warren Ave. The Rev. Debbie Powell will officiate. Interment will follow the service at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Garden Club or Elkton United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
