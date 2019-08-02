Carolyn Jean Ratcliff Landes
Carolyn Jean Ratcliff Landes, 73, a resident of Harrisonburg, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 1, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center following a year and a half battle with cancer.
A daughter of the late Vergil Raymond and Eliza Jean Ayers Ratcliff, she was born on June 18, 1946, in Upper Tract, W.Va. Carolyn moved to the Harrisonburg area, where she made her home for the past 60 years and was a graduate of Montevideo High School. She was a member of Church of God but attended Ridgeway Mennonite Church.
Carolyn loved to arrange flowers for her family and friends. She was a great cook and a faithful wife.
Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Donald R. Landes, of Harrisonburg; daughter, Patricia “Trish” Landes Sayre and husband, Brent, of Mount Crawford; son, Donnie Landes Jr., of Harrisonburg; a brother, Raymond Ratcliff and wife, Imogene; a sister-in-law, Brenda Ratcliff; several brothers-in-law, Carl Landes and wife, Shirley, Alfred Landes and wife, Evelyn, and Doug Landes and wife, Barbara; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and Verlon Ratcliff; and brothers-in-law, Alvin Landes and wife, Mary Catherine, Bob Landes, and Charles Landes and wife, Sue.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, Aug. 4, at 4:30 p.m. at Ridgeway Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg with Pastor Ben Risser officiating. Burial will follow in Woodbine Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sentara RMH Hahn Oncology Center, c/o RMH Foundation, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
