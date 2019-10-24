Carolyn VanPelt Samuels, 76, of the Jollett area of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at her home. She was born Jan. 29, 1943, in Rockingham County, Va., and was the daughter of the late Charles and Thelma VanPelt Raynes.
Carolyn was a homemaker and attended Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church in Elkton.
On Feb. 20, 1960, she married Billy Lynwood Samuels Sr., who preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2010.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila Samuels; brothers, Charles, Weldon and Paul Raynes and sisters, Marion Dean and Wanda Williams.
She is survived by two sons, Billy L. “Pete” Samuels Jr. and wife, Donna, and Keith A. Samuels and wife, Kimberly; daughter, Sharon S. “Shay” Hensley; grandchildren, Michael Shifflett, Carolyn “Renee” Shifflett, Billy Samuels III and wife, Elena, Brian Samuels, Grant Samuels and Krista Swisher; great-grandchildren, Madison Shifflett, Chase Swisher, Noah Samuels, Preston Shifflett and Layla Forbes; two special nieces, who were like sisters, Diane and Vickie, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Bear Lithia Springs Baptist Church with Pastor Don Leatherman and Pastor Tom Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Jollett Cemetery in Page County.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends are welcome to call or visit the family home at any time.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
