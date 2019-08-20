Cathy Elaine Westenberger
Cathy Elaine Westenberger, 72, of Keezletown, loving wife and mother, fell asleep in Jesus on Aug. 8, 2019. She is survived by her adoring husband of 53 years, James Westenberger; son, Brian Westenberger; daughter, Tina Reilly, and twin sister, Carol, along with niece and nephew and siblings in Ohio. She was a member of New Market Seventh-day Adventist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.