Cathy Johnson Henry slid into home plate on April 15, 1950, as her father used to say, ... safe and passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Her life started with two wonderful parents who taught her right from wrong who have preceded her in death, Howard Elwood Johnson and Camilla (Muterspaugh) Johnson.
Mom’s bond with her father, Howard, continues on in the many stories that have been and will continue to be told through her life and his. He was so involved with her and her family, it shaped them in to who they are today. She felt if you love and respect your children, they will grow to love and respect you as a parent — proof being that mom was never alone.
Mom was a lover of love. She always repeated to us the saying “love is like a butterfly — the more you chase it the more it eludes you, but when you turn your attention to other things, it will come and softly sit upon your shoulder.” Her special love found her shoulder and she was united in marriage to Rusty Henry Jr. on Sept. 8, 1973, who survives.
Her second love was her children. She was able to stay at home, raise them, share many humorous stories and teach them. She instilled the many values that the two of them possess. Her first born was Brandon Camille Henry (Peter Parker) then her son Tyler James Henry came along 12 years later and boy, did she have fun with him. She always loved children and did many things through different organizations from helping in classrooms to being a Girl Scout leader. She was able to do this with both of her children. In later years she worked with her daughter and helped make her business what it is today. Many asked how you could work with your mother, but it was my pleasure. She shared a very close bond with her son, especially through a special love for UVA basketball. She was able to go one last time to watch her champions win against Louisville. Go hoos!
The absolute love of her life was her granddaughter, Conner Danielle Henry-Morgan. From the time Conner came into this world, they hit the ground running. Mom was able to take care of Conner while Brandon was at work and be there to teach her many life lessons. Mom always loved when Conner would bring friends over be it from school or work. It always made mom happy to see each and every one of them come to visit. We were able to keep mom at home among family and friends and care for her as she had always done for us. Throughout this time, Conner has been able to find her true calling in life. Mom has been and will continue to be so proud of her baby girl.
Mom never met a stranger. We were always amazed she would go in a room not knowing anyone, but coming out they were all her friends. Mom had many friends but considered only a few her “forever friends,” Nancy, Judi, Diane, Becky, Carolyn and Libby. Mom would not have made it as long as she did without her family and friends.
She was blessed with beautiful neighbors for 50 years, Franklin and Anna Lee Burkholder.
Mom loved and cared for all of her aunts and uncles. Everything she did for them came from the heart.
For her very special cousin, Jill Byrd, your love and nurturing is unbelievable. Mom always wanted to be like your mom. You could always drop in for a sit at her table with good conversation and a beautiful home cooked meal. She is so proud to see you have all of your mom’s qualities.
We also want to thank Dr. Christine Urbanski, Dr. Brian Robinson and the whole nursing staff at the Hahn Cancer Center. Your love for your patients is truly extraordinary. You always made us feel peaceful and at home in an otherwise difficult and scary situation. Thanks as well to the Sentara RMH third floor staff for the excellent care over the last little bit.
Mom’s final words are that she wants everyone to know if she has offended anyone throughout her lifetime, she wishes you find it in your heart to forgive her. For those who have offended her, she has forgiven you. I must have done some things right though, because I was blessed with wonderful family and friends. Life is short. If you have parents, please visit them and always see to your children even if they are adults, they will always need you.
Friends are welcome to call at the home of Brandon and Peter at any time.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Mt. Crawford Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, 2010, Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Arrangements are with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
