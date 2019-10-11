Cecil Emory Grove, 80, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Grove was born on May 19, 1939, in Lyndhurst, and was a son of the late Timothy Earl and Geneva Elizabeth (Rowe) Grove. Cecil retired from Henrico County Schools, where he did research planning and also worked for the City of Richmond as a data processor. In his retirement, Cecil volunteered with Book Savers and VMRC, and participated in several men’s Bible study groups. He was a member of Ridgeway Mennonite Church.
On June 5, 1965, he married the former Doris Mast, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Grove is survived by his children, Andy Grove and wife, Tina, of Dickerson, Md., and Diann Beach and husband, Jeremy, of Harrisonburg; siblings, Gene Grove of Lyndhurst, Kenneth Grove of Waynesboro, Carol Wheeler of Waynesboro, Sharon Sweet of Moneta, and Billy Grove of Asheville, N.C.; grandchildren, Dylan Grove, Brittany Grove, Blair Grove, Austin Grove, Simon Beach, and Nolan Beach, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Zion Mennonite Church, with Ben Risser officiating. The family will receive friends immediately preceding the service, from 1 to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Cecil’s honor to Highland Retreat Camp, 14783 Upper Highland Drive, Bergton, VA 22811; or to the Williamsburg Christian Retreat Center, 9275 Barnes Road, Toano, VA 23168.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the Grove family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com
Arrangements entrusted to the McMullen Funeral Home.
