Celestine ‘Sally’ Fravel
Celestine “Sally” Fravel, 95, passed away in Fredericksburg, Va., on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Sally was born Oct. 16, 1924, in Rockingham County, Va., to Dewey C. Senger and Maude Trobaugh Senger.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack A. Fravel, in 2007.
She is survived by one daughter, Patty Sites and her husband, Steve, of Fredericksburg, Va.; three grandsons, Steven Sites and his wife, Jenny, of Fredericksburg, Va., Danny Sites and his wife, Jessie, of Locust Grove, Va., and Tyler Sites of Greenville, S.C.; and four great-grandchildren, Trent, Landon, Jillian and Channing Sites of Fredericksburg, Va.
Also surviving are a brother, Norlyn Senger and his wife, Lois, of Harrisonburg; two sisters, Betty Fravel and her husband, Robert “Hank” Fravel of Harrisonburg and LaVonne Swank of Melbourne, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
Sally was a lifelong resident of Harrisonburg. The past few years she lived in Fredericksburg near her daughter at an assisted living facility. She graduated from Harrisonburg High School and was a majorette in the Boys Band. Early in life, she developed a skill and love of art. She enjoyed sketching and painting.
During her life she worked for the Harrisonburg Telephone Co., JC Penney’s and Rockingham Memorial Hospital. She was a charter member of Victory Fellowship Church and a lifetime member of the RMH Auxiliary.
Later in life, she took great joy in watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up. She loved supporting her three grandsons, who graduated from Virginia Tech, by watching Hokie football games on Saturdays in the fall. She liked playing bingo, Scrabble, working puzzles and arts and crafts with her friends at Chancellors Village. She read her Bible daily.
The family will have visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Mount Horeb United Methodist Church, 422 Hinton Road, Dayton, VA 22821. All are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to Victory Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 326, Dayton, VA 22821.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
