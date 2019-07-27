Charles Brooks Trobaugh, Jr.
Charles Brooks Trobaugh, Jr., 68, of Mount Crawford, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Charles was born on July 12, 1951, in Rockingham County, a son of Helen Marie (Craig) Trobaugh and the late Charles Brooks Trobaugh, Sr.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Karen O’Connor Trobaugh.
In addition to his wife and mother, Charles is also survived by a son, Allen D. Trobaugh, of Mount Crawford; a sister, Dianna Trobaugh- Messick, wife of Tom, of Harrisonburg; a brother, Roger Lee Trobaugh, husband of Suzanne, of Mount Crawford; two nieces, Crystal Dale, wife of Rick, and Heather Hansohn, wife of Paul; one nephew, Johsua Messick, husband of Ashley, and several great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Johnson Funeral Services to help the family with funeral expenses.
On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
