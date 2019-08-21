Charles Daniel Robinson
A Celebration of Life for Charles Daniel Robinson will be held Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. The gathering will be hosted by The Arc of Harrisonburg & Rockingham (the day center where Charlie attended 30-plus years) and C.J. Designs (Charlie’s residential provider). The event will be held at the Lucy Simms Building, 620 Simms Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802. For more details, please call 540-437-9215.
