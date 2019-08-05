Charles Franklin ‘Doug’ Clem
Charles Franklin (Doug) Clem, 78, of Woodstock, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at his home.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Luke Cemetery in Woodstock. The Rev. Fred Mauck will officiate.
Mr. Clem was born Aug. 7, 1940, in Mount Jackson, Va., son of the late William Welford and Mary Frances Frye Clem.
He was the second generation Plumbing/HVAC Superintendent retiring after 35 years with Riddleberger Brothers Inc. He passed on his extensive knowledge of the trade to several now superintendents for the company. He enjoyed fishing on the Chesapeake Bay with his boat, hunting and his vegetable garden.
He was also predeceased by his first wife, Sylvia Ryman Clem; second wife, Joyce Ann Clem; stepdaughter, Susan Simmons Riffey; and brother, William Louis Clem.
He is survived by his son, Scott Clem and wife, Judy; stepdaughter, Dawn Weinkam and her husband, Lou; grandsons, Michael Clem and his wife, Nicole, and Brian Gochenour; great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Clem; stepgrandchildren, Gus, Cortlyn, Dominick, Trey, Luke, Gretchen, Dexter, Vinny; stepgreat-grandchildren, Lottie and Maverick; brother, Ronnie Clem; sisters, Shirley Fadeley, Joan Burger, Bonnie Weakley and Peggy Runion; and sister-in-law, Trish Clem. Also, his best friend, Ronnie Rinker, who helped him through the last years of his life after Joyce passed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
