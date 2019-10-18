Charles Hamilton Martin
Charles Hamilton Martin, 89, of Waynesboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Royal Care in Staunton.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1904 Mount Vernon St., Waynesboro, with Pastor April Cranford officiating. Burial will be private.
Family and friends may share condolences and memories with the family Online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.