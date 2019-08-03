Charles Lee Heatwole
Charles Lee Heatwole, 83, a resident of Bridgewater, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Mr. Heatwole was born on Sept. 26, 1935, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Joseph D. and Fannie Bell Shank Heatwole. He served as a minister for more than 50 years, serving in various congregations. He enjoyed mission work and volunteering in relief efforts. He was a dairy and poultry farmer in Penn Laird until his retirement.
On Sept. 19, 1958, he married the former Doris Marie Brubaker, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Dawn Rodes (Nelson) of Port Republic, Erma Good (Kervin) of Singers Glen, Lori Rohrer (Conrad) of Timberville; a son-in-law, David Martin of Port Republic; siblings, Dwight Heatwole (Fannie) of Rockingham, Esther Shank (Rawley) of Harrisonburg, Carolyn Reed (John) of Harrisonburg, John Heatwole (Mary Ann) of Harrisonburg, Roy Heatwole (Donna Lou) of Rockingham, Harold Heatwole (Jeanne) of Silver Spring, Md., Elizabeth Yoder (Jerry) of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Gary, Justin and Adam Rodes, Ryan, Bruce, Daryn and Angela Martin, Branson, Denver, Shannon and Heather Good, Breanna, Preston, Kenley and Bryce Rohre, and ten great-grandchildren. He dearly loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Heatwole is preceded in death by two children, Marlene Joy Martin, Jay Brent Heatwole; a granddaughter, Sharla Rodes King, and siblings, Dewitt Heatwole, Ruth Heatwole, Mary Ethel Heatwole, Chester Heatwole and Glenn Heatwole.
Ministers of the church will conduct a funeral service on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the Bank Mennonite Church at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Pike Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Bank Mennonite Church on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Berea Christian School, C/O Luke Showalter, 1956 Fadley Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
