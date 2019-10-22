Charles Lewis Crow, 87, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va. A longtime California resident, he was born in Modesto, Calif., and lived there for many years until his retirement. He resided with his wife, Janet, at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va., for the last two years.
Charles Crow worked for the Pacific Bell Telephone Company for over 30 years before retiring. After retiring, he consulted as an engineer in Yountville and Montecito, Calif., and Marion, Mass. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, a member of the Modesto Masonic Lodge No. 206, a Chapter Dad for the Modesto Order of Demolay, and was a Shriner. Charles was an elder at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Modesto and served as an elder and Sunday School teacher there.
Charles was predeceased by his son, Kenneth Crow, and sister, Maxine Sorrentino. He is survived by his wife, Janet Crow; his son, Richard Crow and his wife, Cheryl, of Warrenton, Va.; two grandchildren, Alexander Crow of Virginia Beach, Va., and Rachel Crow of Charlottesville, Va.; and two sisters, Frances Fostine of Stockton, Calif., and Molly Epperson of Vancouver, Wash.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Sunnyside Meredith Chapel, 3935 Sunnyside Drive, Harrisonburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org.
