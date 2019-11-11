Charlotte Snow Davis
Charlotte Snow Davis, 72, of Elkton, Va., passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Ms. Davis was born March 20, 1947, in Page County, and was a daughter of the late Carl and Jean Meadows Snow.
Charlotte was a lifelong resident of Elkton. She was employed at Elkton Garment Company, later retiring and starting with Dairy Queen upon its opening, where she was known as “Momma DQ.” She was a member of the Women of the Moose and would often crochet in her spare time.
She is survived by a son, Richard T. Davis; daughter, Stacey L. Meadows and husband, Darrell; brothers, Randell Snow and wife, Hilda, Carl Lee Snow and wife, Joan, and Eddie Snow and wife, Loretta, all of Elkton; sister, Louise Williams and husband, Jerry, of Stanardsville; seven grandchildren, Cody Butler, Chelsea Samuels, Téa Davis, Autumn Davis, Patrick Butler, Canton Breeden and Blaise Davis; one great-grandson, Oliver Mills; and several nieces and nephews
The funeral service conducted by the Rev. Adam Snow will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with interment to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elkton Emergency Squad.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
