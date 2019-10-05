Charlyn (Smith) Fidishun
Charlyn (Smith) Fidishun, 92, of Bentonville, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Luray Pentecostal Church.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Luray Pentecostal Church. Burial will be at Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery in Luray.
Services were performed under the direction of the Bradley Funeral Home Inc. in Luray.
