Cherokee Dawn Morris
Cherokee Dawn Morris, 11 months, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. She was born in Charlottesville Aug. 21, 2018, and was a daughter of Jessica Lynn (Morris) Borror and husband, Zachary Easton Borror, of Harrisonburg.
Cherokee is also survived by her sisters, Kaileigh Morris and Madilynn Morris; grandparents, Theresa and Landon Rush; great-grandmother, Cheryl Morris; and her aunt, Kaitlin Goolsby.
She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Destanie Morris, brother, Landon Morris, and great-grandfather, William Morris.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with the Rev. Ray Fisher officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.