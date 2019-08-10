Christine Marie Harker
Christine Marie Harker 53, of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center, in Charlottesville.
Miss Harker was born Dec. 25, 1965, in Camden, New Jersey, and was the daughter of the late Edgar E. Harker and Susan Jean (Cooper) Propst. She was a graduate of the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind and a dedicated member of the Harrisonburg Baptist Church. She loved cats, photography and spending time on the beach. She had worked at Chic-Filet at J.M.U. prior to her illness.
Miss Harker is survived by a brother, Daniel Harker and companion, Heather Brinson, of Richmond; nephews, Bradley Harker and Andrew Harker; niece, Bailey Brinson; step-father, Sherrill H. Propst; aunts, Ann E. Bowman, Brenda Remis, June DeLeon, Judy Dioia; uncles, David T. Cooper, Albert H. Cooper, Brian Cooper, and numerous cousins. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by an uncle, William H. Cooper Jr.
The Rev. Mary Elizabeth Withers will conduct a memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Harrisonburg Baptist Church. Burial will be private at the Mossy Creek Cemetery in Mt. Solon.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening, Aug. 11, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 5540 Falmouth St. Suite 101, Richmond, VA 23230.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
